Jacksonville gym installs UV lights to cut down airborne viruses

By Deric Rush
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A gym in the east has new technology to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Lighting company, USUV Clean, installed ultraviolet lights inside Velo cycle studio in Jacksonville.

The lights use ultraviolet technology to eliminate airborne pathogens while indoors.

Research from the UK and Irving Medical Center at Columbia University shows 98% of airborne pathogens are reduced when these lights are used.

The technology is believed to significantly reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and the flu indoors.

USUV Clean CEO David Greenough explained how the technology works. “The DNA Helix, it tears apart the rungs so to speak on the ladder and it causes that virus or that bacteria to be ineffective,” he said.

Velo fitness instructor Beth Ferraro says, “That has me excited to share that with the members as well the apprehension of going back to an actual gym knowing that there’s COVID going around and now we’re in flu and stomach bug season. I think that when we can eliminate that apprehension it has people excited to focus on why they came here in the first place which is their personal goals and growing themselves,” she said.

USUV Clean says UVC lights have also been installed in more than 70 schools in the Santee-Lynches region of South Carolina, Johns Hopkins University, NASA, and SpaceX.

