Hurricanes roll past Wild

Canes 5, Wild 2
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Brent Burns, Brady Skjei and Jalen Chatfield scored to give Carolina another productive offensive outing from its blueliners while Frederik Andersen was strong in net to help the Hurricanes beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2.

Teuvo Teravainen added a short-handed goal in the second period. Martin Necas scored in the third to help Carolina blow the game open after a scoreless first period against Marc-Andre Fleury.

Andersen finished with 30 saves. Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored for the Wild and Fleury had 24 saves.

