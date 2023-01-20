Hurricanes roll past Wild

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Brent Burns, Brady Skjei and Jalen Chatfield scored to give Carolina another productive offensive outing from its blueliners while Frederik Andersen was strong in net to help the Hurricanes beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2.

Teuvo Teravainen added a short-handed goal in the second period. Martin Necas scored in the third to help Carolina blow the game open after a scoreless first period against Marc-Andre Fleury.

Andersen finished with 30 saves. Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored for the Wild and Fleury had 24 saves.

