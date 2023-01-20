Fur Baby Feature: Meet Echo

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Fur Baby Feature is Echo!

He is one of the pups with special needs in the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s care.

Echo is one sweet, deaf, goofball, but his disability does not stop him from being an ultimate playmate, professional napper, and snacking champion.

Shelter director Shelby Jolly has a special connection with Echo.

She says he’s startled easily because of his inability to hear, but once he warms up to a person, he shows his gentle giant personality.

He’s called ‘Uncle Echo’ amongst the staff. They use him as a test dog for their puppies and new intakes.

Echo is looking for his forever home with a family that is willing to take their time to love him.

Before heading to the shelter, you can preview available animals at petango.com.

You’ll see pictures of dogs and cats so you can request to meet specific animals. Then, download the adoption application by going to hsecarolina.org.

Fill that one out, submit it to AdoptHSEC@gmail.com and a member of the Humane Society’s team will be in touch!

