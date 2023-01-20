FEDS: Kinston drug dealer who also threatened police officers & their families sentenced

Joseph Wilson
Joseph Wilson(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A convicted Kinston drug dealer who prosecutors said threatened police officers and their families is going to spend the next nine years in federal prison.

Joseph “Mike Mike” Wilson was sentenced on two counts of distribution of cocaine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wilson pled guilty to the charges back in November.

Prosecutors said Wilson was not only a violent drug dealer but also threatened officers and their families.

Kinston police made controlled buys of cocaine from Wilson, the feds say, and a month later raided a home on Falling Creek Road where Wilson was arrested and more cocaine was found.

Investigators learned that before he was arrested, Wilson posted several threats against police on social media, including posting photos of officers and their families.

Wilson has prior state felony convictions for voluntary manslaughter in 2006, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill in 2006, and assault inflicting serious bodily injury in 2015.

