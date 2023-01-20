Employee seriously burned after fire damages Beaufort County boat manufacturer

Employee seriously burned after fire damages Beaufort County boat manufacturer
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee of a boat manufacturer was seriously burned when a fire this afternoon destroyed part of the Beaufort County business.

Firefighters were called around 1:30 p.m. to Pamlico Boat & Fiberglass Repair on Magnolia School Road, east of Washington. The company makes custom boats and fiberglass parts.

County Emergency Management Director Chris Newkirk said the building where they spray resin caught fire. That employee was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital.

Newkirk says the injured worker was the only one inside that building at the time and that others in the main building called 911. He said there were no other injuries.

The fire destroyed the one building, but it has been contained as fire crews continue to spray hot spots.

Beaufort County Emergency Services, the sheriff’s office, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate what started the fire.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services found a mother and her ten newborn...
Mom & 10 newborn puppies found in abandoned Craven County home
Tabitha Paul
DEPUTIES: Probation officer meeting turns into bust after drugs found on Craven Co. woman
Firefighters were called to this home around 3:15 a.m. Friday.
Two people killed in Pitt County house fire
La'Mikah Baptist charged in drive by shooting
Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries
Craven County drug arrest
Craven County felony drug arrest

Latest News

Employee seriously burned after fire damages Beaufort County boat manufacturer
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Echo
Joseph Wilson
FEDS: Kinston drug dealer who also threatened police officers & their families sentenced
Echo is adoptable through the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Echo