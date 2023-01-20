Employee seriously burned after fire damages Beaufort County boat manufacturer

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee of a boat manufacturer was seriously burned when a fire this afternoon destroyed part of the Beaufort County business.

Firefighters were called around 1:30 p.m. to Pamlico Boat & Fiberglass Repair on Magnolia School Road, east of Washington. The company makes custom boats and fiberglass parts.

County Emergency Management Director Chris Newkirk said the building where they spray resin caught fire. That employee was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital.

Newkirk says the injured worker was the only one inside that building at the time and that others in the main building called 911. He said there were no other injuries.

The fire destroyed the one building, but it has been contained as fire crews continue to spray hot spots.

Beaufort County Emergency Services, the sheriff’s office, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate what started the fire.

