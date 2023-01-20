23-year-old chihuahua named Spike is world’s oldest living dog: Guinness World Records

Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix from Ohio, has been named the world's oldest living dog.
Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix from Ohio, has been named the world's oldest living dog.(Guinness World Records)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog in Ohio is setting records at 23 years old.

According to Guinness World Records, Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix, has recently been given the title of the world’s oldest living dog.

A spokesperson for Guinness said Spike was certified in December 2022 to have been born at least 23 years ago and weighs about 13 pounds.

Spike’s owner said she found him roughly 14 years ago in a parking lot and named him after a dog that was a character in “Tom & Jerry” cartoons.

Spike is nearly blind and hard of hearing but according to his owner, he still enjoys spending time with other animals on their farm and with people he knows.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services found a mother and her ten newborn...
Mom & 10 newborn puppies found in abandoned Craven County home
Tabitha Paul
DEPUTIES: Probation officer meeting turns into bust after drugs found on Craven Co. woman
Firefighters were called to this home around 3:15 a.m. Friday.
Two people killed in Pitt County house fire
La'Mikah Baptist charged in drive by shooting
Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries
Craven County drug arrest
Craven County felony drug arrest

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with 250 mayors at White House
President Joe Biden meets with 250 mayors at White House
President Joe Biden meets with 250 mayors at White House
Employee seriously burned after fire damages Beaufort County boat manufacturer
Left: Cooper Leggett at a Wayne County Board of Supervisors emergency session on Thursday...
County attorney arrested on conspiracy charge in connection to Jerrell Powe kidnapping case, police say