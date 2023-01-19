Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Police Emergency Response Team arrested a teenage suspect Wednesday night who was wanted for a drive by shooting Sunday night.

Police say 18-year-old Lamikah Baptist is charged with numerous weapons offenses, including possession of a weapon of mass destruction, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Police say Baptist had a fully automatic handgun, which is the reason for the charge of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Baptist was wanted for a drive by shooting in the 1700 block of Greene Street on January 15th in which numerous rounds were fired. No one was injured.

Baptist was arrested Wednesday night on Stone Bend Drive.

