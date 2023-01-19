Search continues for Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandals

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to work to find the people responsible for vandalizing a memorial honoring first responders who died in the line of duty.

When churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist Church were leaving Sunday, they noticed graffiti on the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial that they share a parking lot.

Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said there are cameras in the local area that picked up the criminals. They believe there are several involved in vandalizing the memorial and are looking for leads and tips from the community.

Sheriff Thomas said, “We did have a lot of response from the community, a lot of folks offered to come clean it up for us. We had some businesses that called and offered to do it for free. So, it definitely struck a nerve with the community.”

The Onslow County maintenance department was out at the memorial Tuesday clearing away the graffiti.

Sheriff Thomas said, “We’ve followed a lot of tips we received from the community. We’ve got quite a few valuable tips from Crime Stoppers and were working the area, they’re pulling surveillance video and we’re trying to follow leads that way.”

The sheriff’s office is currently talking to the county about placing cameras around the memorial to control vandalism.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office urges people to call them at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273 if they have any information about the vandalism.

