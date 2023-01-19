Powerball 1-18-23

Powerball Winning Numbers for 1-18-23 at 11pm
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Stop leads to felony drug arrest
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, $1.5M bond
High school basketball
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight
James Lee of Wallace tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize
Duplin County man celebrates $2 million lottery win
David Duane charged with child sex crimes
Former N.C. Maritime Museum archaeologist sentenced after child porn found on state laptop
chase generic
Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County

Latest News

NCEL 01-18-2023
NCEL 01-18-2023
Pitt County launches “Litter Free for You and Me” campaign
Pitt County launches “Litter Free for You and Me” campaign
Family of four celebrates Habitat for Humanity home
Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home
POWERBALL 1/18/23