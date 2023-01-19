Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Pure happiness could be felt on Wednesday night in Greenville at 601 Vanderbilt Lane.

That’s where Shanita Winestock and her three kids’ brand-new Habitat for Humanity home is.

“When I first contacted Habitat for Humanity, I really didn’t think it was going to be as quick,” Winestock said.

The Pitt County chapter has been working financially and physically over the past year to get the home ready for the family of four.

Winestock has also been helping and Wednesday afternoon, leaders with the organization as well as elected officials, gathered to dedicate the home to her.

She says it’s all surreal, especially because she is the first homeowner of her parents’ six kids.

“These are my godparents, but my biological parents passed when I was younger,” Winestock said. “It’s definitely something that I can actually feel them smiling on me. It’s just a wonderful feeling.”

After the dedication ceremony, Winestock and her children were given a tour of the four-bedroom house.

Her godfather, Robert Thomas, believes no one is more excited than his grandson Elias.

“He was running around saying, grandaddy I got me a new house, I got my own room,” Thomas said.

Winestock received the 82nd home that Pitt County Habitat for Humanity has built since it was founded in 1991, which she says she wasn’t aware of.

“I didn’t know they’ve just been doing this for so long,” Winestock said. “I want them to keep doing it. I want people to reach out in the community.”

Winestock and her kids will officially move into their home at the end of the month. Thomas says he’s ready for it all, including great food.

“She loves to cook and I love to eat so that’s going to make it just right,” Winestock said.

Winestock says she wants people to know that homeownership is possible if they just continue to keep the faith.

