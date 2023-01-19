Pitt County launches “Litter Free for You and Me” campaign

PITT COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - Striving for a litter free 2023, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners launched a three part education based multimedia campaign “Litter Free For You And Me”.

The campaign highlights that unsecured loads and illegal trash dumping have negative impacts on community pride, county development, and natural resources, but that it only takes a few minutes to help make a change.

“All it takes is a little time, just think about it, if you spend 5 minutes, or two or three minutes every day, by the time the weekend comes you’re free to play,” Mary Perkins-Williams, Pitt County Board of Commissioners chair-woman said.

Over the course of the next six months, Pitt County will work to implement the three part plan.

Part one focuses on education, addressing the effects of littering, unsecured loads, and illegal trash dumping, and encouraging people to report illegal dumping and volunteer to clean up the county. Part two will involve banners being hung at county buildings and a fourth-grade litter cleanup challenge within Pitt County schools. While part three, Tarp it or Ticket, will focus on educating the public on enforcement of fines for littering, illegal trash dumping, and unsecured loads, which can lead to potentially dangerous situations.

“Depending on what it is, if its construction debris, or a large object, it could hit the windshield, go through the windshield, crack the windshields, and cause someone to lose control of the vehicle and could cause a major accident,” John Demary, Director of Solid Waste and Recycling said.

Unsecured loads carry fines of up to $400.00 while illegal dumping can result in fines of up to $2,000, which the county will work hard to enforce.

“We have our solid waste ordinance, which controls and governs what we can do, and enforcement starts with education. It can include a citation or it can involve legal action in court, both civil and criminal,” Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher said.

The three part education-based multimedia campaign will run from January 16th through June 30th.

