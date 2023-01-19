OUTER BANKS: North Carolina Symphony announced free concert and school visits

NAGS HEADS, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Symphony will be offering a free concert as they visit Dare County elementary schools.

The Don and Catharine Bryan Cultural Studies is offering a free North Carolina Symphony String Quartet concert on Monday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m.. The event will be at St. Andrews By the Sea Episcopal Church in Nags Head.

The Quartet will also be visiting Manteo, Cape Hatteras, and Nags Head Elementary Schools. According to the group, the quartet is committed to education and hopes to support schools in music departments and inspire the students. They have valued North Carolina’s musical culture since their founding in 1932.

Works by Ludwig Von Beethoven, Franz Joseph Haydn, W. A. Mozart, Maurice Ravel, and Antonin Dvorak are to be performed.

