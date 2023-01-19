Onslow County begins major stream clean-up

Squires Run Creek
Squires Run Creek(Onslow County)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A major stream clean-up in one Eastern Carolina county is set to begin next week.

A large portion of Backswamp and Squires Run Creek will be restored, thanks to a $377,335 grant from the Department of Agriculture.

The Onslow County Soil & Water Conservation District is working to reduce flooding and restore streams across the county.

Their aim is to clear more than 68,000 feet of the stream by removing downed trees or random debris that would impede water flow. Water and Soil Conservation Director Josh Thomas says that anything that can be removed from the water will make flow faster and minimize damage.

The North Carolina General Assembly’s StreamFlow Rehabilitation Assistance Program funded this project.

