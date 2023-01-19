North Lenoir boys beat Kinston at Kinston for the first time ever, make up postponed games from Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston high school basketball had its games stopped with North Lenoir due to altercations among fans on Tuesday. They made the games up Wednesday night with the North Lenoir girls winning 46-38.

After the games, I asked how everything was on Tuesday from the boy’s perspective.

“A lot of the people on the team they were upset cause it was a game everybody had been waiting for,” says North Lenoir senior Tre’shad Lynch, “We had to wait another day to play the game so everybody was upset at first.”

“We were dressed and ready to play last night,” says Kinston head coach Perry Tyndall, “We were in the locker room ready to play. Of course that changed.”

They were able to play this evening and for the first time ever North Lenoir boys won at Kinston 69-60. Tre’shad Lynch had a game-high 31 points to lead the Hawks to the historic victory. Mir Mir Moore had a 18 to lead the way for the Vikings.

But it is a huge night for North Lenoir.

“It means a lot. We came out yesterday prepared but we had little things in the way,” says Lynch, “Kept the same energy, came over here, and did the job we came to do.”

“I’m excited. The guys played really hard. They came over and stayed focused. We executed the game plan to a T,” says North Lenoir head coach Anthony Loftin, “I’m happy for them. They happy. We can’t let it you know we just gotta get back to work.”

