NC State Auditor Beth Wood faces misdemeanor hit-and-run charge

NC State Auditor Beth Wood
NC State Auditor Beth Wood(WITN)
By WRAL
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) -North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge related to a December incident, according to court records and Wake County’s top prosecutor.

WRAL reports Wake District Attorney Lorrin Freeman says Wood was charged by Raleigh Police in December with misdemeanor hit and run resulting in property damage. Wood, 68, was also cited with an unsafe movement infraction, Freeman said.

The incident happened on Dec. 8, according to online court records. She was served with charges on Dec. 12, records show.

Wood didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. She is scheduled to appear in administrative court on Jan. 26.

“That is standard procedure for these types of cases,” Freeman said. “And this case will be handled as any other.”

Freeman declined to provide further details about the incident.

Axios Raleigh was first to report the charge.

Wood, a Democrat, has served as state auditor since 2009. She’s in her fourth term She worked in the state auditor’s office for 10 years prior to her election. Her office conducts audits of state spending and processes.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Stop leads to felony drug arrest
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, $1.5M bond
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
High school basketball
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight
Halifax Co. man wins $1M scratch-of prize
Halifax Co. man wins $1M scratch-off prize
James Lee of Wallace tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize
Duplin County man celebrates $2 million lottery win

Latest News

"Litter free for You and Me" logo
Pitt County launches “Litter Free for You and Me” campaign
Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident
Juvenile charged with murder where man was shot and crashed his car in Greenville
Police Lights
Teen charged in drive by shooting in Greenville, no injuries
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight