NC State Auditor Beth Wood faces misdemeanor hit-and-run charge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) -North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge related to a December incident, according to court records and Wake County’s top prosecutor.

WRAL reports Wake District Attorney Lorrin Freeman says Wood was charged by Raleigh Police in December with misdemeanor hit and run resulting in property damage. Wood, 68, was also cited with an unsafe movement infraction, Freeman said.

The incident happened on Dec. 8, according to online court records. She was served with charges on Dec. 12, records show.

Wood didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. She is scheduled to appear in administrative court on Jan. 26.

“That is standard procedure for these types of cases,” Freeman said. “And this case will be handled as any other.”

Freeman declined to provide further details about the incident.

Axios Raleigh was first to report the charge.

Wood, a Democrat, has served as state auditor since 2009. She’s in her fourth term She worked in the state auditor’s office for 10 years prior to her election. Her office conducts audits of state spending and processes.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.