Morehead City names new city manager

Christopher Turner
Christopher Turner(Morehead City government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Morehead City has a new top administrator.

The town announced today that Christoper Turner has been named city manager after a unanimous vote by council.

Turner has served as interim city manager since last July after the town fired Ryan Eggleston. Eggleston had served four years as city manager.

Turner has worked in local and state government for more than 21 years, according to a news release. He was chosen out of 77 candidates for the job.

Morehead City gave Turner a three-year contract and he will be paid $188,686 a year.

