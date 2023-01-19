Juvenile charged with murder where man was shot and crashed his car in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police have charged a juvenile with murder in the death of 25-year-old Aveon Collins-Smith, who was shot just after midnight on Monday and crashed his car into an apartment at The District at Tar River.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, police arrested a 16-year-old male at a fast food restaurant located at 3501 US 264 in Greenville.

Due to his age, the suspect’s name is not being released at this time.

Detectives are still investigating a motive for the shooting; however, at this time they say it appears to have been a targeted incident.

The case remains under investigation and additional arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Peterson (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.

