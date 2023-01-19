Joyner, McNeal lead Pirates to home win over Cincinnati
Kinston’s Dunn paces Temple past ECU men
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women got 18 points and 10 rebounds from freshman Amiya Joyner as the Farmville Central product led ECU past Cincinnati 61-53.
Danae McNeal notched her 500th career point in the game. She had a co-game high 18 points with Amiya as the Pirates improved to 4-2 in the American.
ECU men ran into Kinston product Damian Dunn tonight falling at Temple 73-58.
Dunn had a game-high 22 points, 16 of which came from the stripe.
West Carteret product Jaxon Ellingsworth had a slam for his only two points but got some minutes.
Quentin Diboundje led the way for ECU with 14 points.
ECU drops its 5th straight game. The Pirates are 10-10, 1-6 in the American.
