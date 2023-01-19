Greenville business owners react as U.S. retail sales continue to decline

By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Despite Black Friday and holiday shopping, retail sales declined even more in December, after already dropping in November.

A report from the U.S. Department of Commerce shows the holiday season wasn’t enough to fully cushion the blow of inflation.

A report released Wednesday, January 18th shows retail sales were down 1.1% in December 2022 after already dropping 1% percent the month before. That’s the largest monthly decline since December 2021.

“We’re in a period that we have higher interest rates to try to slow the economic growth in order to control rising prices,” said Nicholas Rupp, an ECU Economics professor.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates in December 2022 for the seventh time. That rising inflation left many with less cash in their pockets. Still, some stores like Monkee’s a boutique in Greenville, are staying busy despite it all.

“We found ourselves very fortunate that we have a good support system here in Greenville. I think that because we are in a new location this holiday season that really worked to our advantage and we have that relationship with our customers, so they love to come in and shop with us,” said Owner, Lauren Dishman.

While inflation is on its way down, it still has not met the Fed’s goal of 2% and Rupp says you can expect another interest hike around the end of this month. Although Rupp says to expect another interest hike soon, he says it shouldn’t be as high as the previous increases.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

