ECU to hold 27th annual Polar Bear Plunge

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A long-running tradition for one institution here in the East continues Thursday.

ECU will host its 27th annual Polar Bear Plunge.

The milestone event began back in 1997 and has been a memorable event for Pirate Nation ever since.

Last year, our Sports Director Eric Gullickson accepted the challenge, and this year, WITN Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder will be taking the plunge for the first time.

He will be LIVE at the event in our afternoon and early evening newscasts beginning with ENC at 3.

This event is open to all ECU students, faculty and staff and takes place at the ECU Rec Center at 6:30 p.m.

