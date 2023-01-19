DEPUTIES: Probation officer meeting turns into bust after drugs found on Craven Co. woman

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman showed up at her probation office with a bunch of different drugs on her.

Craven County deputies say on Tuesday, Tabitha Paul was meeting with her probation officer when the drugs were found.

The 31-year-old woman is now charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver acid, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of controlled substance on jail premises, and possession of Schedule III controlled substance.

Paul was also served with probation violation warrants.

Deputies say the woman was on probation for several drug convictions.

Paul is now in jail on a $300,000 secured bond.

