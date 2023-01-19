Craven County felony drug arrest

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is arrested and charged with having drugs in his home.

Craven County deputies and New Bern Police officers served a search warrant at 545 Hudnell Road in Ernul as the result of an ongoing drug investigation.

During the search, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, items consistent with the selling and distribution of illegal drugs as well as cash were found.

The homeowner, 49-year-old Walter Green Sr. is charged with two felony counts of trafficking in cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, and felony maintaining a dwelling for the sell of a controlled substance.

Green is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $250,000.00 secured bond.

