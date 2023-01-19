Craven County felony drug arrest

Craven County drug arrest
Craven County drug arrest(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is arrested and charged with having drugs in his home.

Craven County deputies and New Bern Police officers served a search warrant at 545 Hudnell Road in Ernul as the result of an ongoing drug investigation.

During the search, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, items consistent with the selling and distribution of illegal drugs as well as cash were found.

The homeowner, 49-year-old Walter Green Sr. is charged with two felony counts of trafficking in cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, and felony maintaining a dwelling for the sell of a controlled substance.

Green is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $250,000.00 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Stop leads to felony drug arrest
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, $1.5M bond
James Lee of Wallace tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize
Duplin County man celebrates $2 million lottery win
High school basketball
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight
chase generic
Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County
David Duane charged with child sex crimes
Former N.C. Maritime Museum archaeologist sentenced after child porn found on state laptop

Latest News

Beaufort County Crime Stoppers 1/19/2023
ECU Polar Bear Plunge
ECU to hold 27th annual Polar Bear Plunge
Congressman Greg Murphy to host roundtable discussion
Congressman Greg Murphy to meet with local leaders
Pitt County launches “Litter Free for You and Me” campaign
Pitt County launches “Litter Free for You and Me” campaign