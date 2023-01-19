Congressman Greg Murphy to meet with local leaders

Congressman Greg Murphy to host roundtable discussion
Congressman Greg Murphy to host roundtable discussion(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman Greg Murphy is hosting a roundtable discussion Thursday.

This will be at The Venue at the Chamber in Aurora.

The roundtable is set to meet with local leaders and business owners in the area to better understand their priorities and concerns, and discuss how Murphy plans to address them.

Aurora Mayor Clif Williams, Town Commissioner Coley Jordan and Beaufort County Sheriff Scott Hammonds will attend as well as other prominent members of the community.

The roundtable runs from 1 to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Stop leads to felony drug arrest
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, $1.5M bond
James Lee of Wallace tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize
Duplin County man celebrates $2 million lottery win
High school basketball
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight
chase generic
Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County
David Duane charged with child sex crimes
Former N.C. Maritime Museum archaeologist sentenced after child porn found on state laptop

Latest News

ECU Polar Bear Plunge
ECU to hold 27th annual Polar Bear Plunge
Pitt County launches “Litter Free for You and Me” campaign
Pitt County launches “Litter Free for You and Me” campaign
Family of four celebrates Habitat for Humanity home
Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home
Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home
Pitt County mother of three celebrates Habitat for Humanity home