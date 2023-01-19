Charlotte FC defender dies in boating crash

25-year-old Anton Walkes dies in Miami following crash
Anton Walkes(Alana McCallion | Alana McCallion)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - Authorities say professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died from injuries he sustained in a boat crash off the coast of Miami. The 25-year-old was found unconscious and taken to a hospital after the crash between two boats Wednesday near the Miami Marine Stadium basin.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Walkes was operating one of the boats that crashed. It was unclear whether anyone else was injured. The state agency’s investigation is ongoing. Walkes was a member of the MLS club Charlotte FC. He started his career at Tottenham. Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said all at the club were “devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

