Beaufort County Crime Stoppers

Beaufort County Crime Stoppers 1/19/2023
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Beaufort County Crime Stoppers is on a mission to fight crime in your neighborhood. Beaufort County citizens are taking back the streets, one crime at a time.

Beaufort County Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest for:

  • Any serious crime
  • The location of stolen property
  • The location of wanted persons
  • The location of illegal drugs

Call (252) 974-6400 with your tips. Crime Stoppers only wants your information. You do not have to give your name.

Go to beaufortcountycrimestoppers.com for more information. Check back here each week for updates.

Links
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers Home Page
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers Facebook

Most Read

Traffic Stop leads to felony drug arrest
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, $1.5M bond
James Lee of Wallace tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize
Duplin County man celebrates $2 million lottery win
High school basketball
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight
chase generic
Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County
David Duane charged with child sex crimes
Former N.C. Maritime Museum archaeologist sentenced after child porn found on state laptop

Latest News

Craven County drug arrest
Craven County felony drug arrest
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers 1/19/2023
ECU Polar Bear Plunge
ECU to hold 27th annual Polar Bear Plunge
Congressman Greg Murphy to host roundtable discussion
Congressman Greg Murphy to meet with local leaders