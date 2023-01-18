WHO AM I? Police looking for Chocowinity burglar

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town want your help in nabbing someone who broke into a business Tuesday morning.

Chocowinity police released surveillance photos of the break-in at the Choco Tobacco Shop on U.S. 17 Business.

The burglar took merchandise from the shop before running away.

If you can help identify the man, call Chocowinity police at 252-946-2882 or Beaufort County Crimestoppers at 252-974-6400.

