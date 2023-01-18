Teacher of the Week: Kelly Brown

Teacher of the Week: Kelly Brown(Kelly Brown)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for January 18th is Kelly Brown.

Brown is a 5th grade teacher at W. H. Robinson Elementary. She is a graduate of ECU.

She says she loves watching her students grow academically and socially throughout the school year.

The student who nominated Brown wrote:

“She treats her students as if they were her own. She even supports them at their sporting events. She is always her students biggest fan.”

Congratulations Mrs. Brown!

Every week during the school year, WITN recognizes a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

