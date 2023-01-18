Teacher of the Week: Jessica Thigpen

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week winner for December 14th 2022, was Jessica Thigpen.

Thigpen is a 5th grade teacher at East Duplin High School in Beulaville, NC. She graduated from Mount Olive College with a Bachelor of Science Degree for Secondary Mathematics Education, with her licensure through ECU. She is also a former graduate from East Duplin, and says that makes coming back here as a teacher even more meaningful.

The student who nominated her wrote:

“I have never had such an easy math class and she always helps me out with any type of problem I have and she never moves on unless everyone gets it right. She is the sweetest person you’ll ever meet and also the best math teacher you will ever meet.”

Congratulations Mrs. Thigpen!

