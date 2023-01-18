Teacher of the Week: Jessica Thigpen

Teacher of the Week: Jessica Thigpen
Teacher of the Week: Jessica Thigpen(Jessica Thigpen)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week winner for December 14th 2022, was Jessica Thigpen.

Thigpen is a 5th grade teacher at East Duplin High School in Beulaville, NC. She graduated from Mount Olive College with a Bachelor of Science Degree for Secondary Mathematics Education, with her licensure through ECU. She is also a former graduate from East Duplin, and says that makes coming back here as a teacher even more meaningful.

The student who nominated her wrote:

“I have never had such an easy math class and she always helps me out with any type of problem I have and she never moves on unless everyone gets it right. She is the sweetest person you’ll ever meet and also the best math teacher you will ever meet.”

Congratulations Mrs. Thigpen!

Every week during the school year, WITN recognizes a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Traffic Stop leads to felony drug arrest
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, $1.5M bond
Halifax Co. man wins $1M scratch-of prize
Halifax Co. man wins $1M scratch-off prize
Caleb White tells WITN he was in his living room making music when he first heard multiple...
Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident
High school basketball
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games postponed following altercation

Latest News

Dr. Evan Duff
NCWU president installed for additional five years
David Moore charged with child sex crimes
Former N.C. Maritime Museum employee sentenced after child porn found on state laptop
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announces run for governor
TEACHER OF THE WEEK 0118
TEACHER OF THE WEEK 0118