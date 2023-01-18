Swansboro teen wins Young Marine division award

Swansboro teen wins Young Marine division award
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager in the East is moving on in a competition for the national Young Marine of the Year title.

Drache Gooch is a junior at White Oak High School and a member of the Swansboro Young Marines.

The organization is divided into six divisions across the US.

Gooch beat out other Division 2 contestants from across Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

“I realize the honor carries many responsibilities and I am willing to serve,” said the teen.

Gooch has been involved with Young Marines for nine years. In addition to this work, he is the team captain of his high school wrestling team and a volunteer with the Fishstrong Foundation. There he supports families in our state who are facing life altering illness.

He will now compete with five other finalists for the National Young Marine of the Year title.

