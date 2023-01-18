Smith leads NC State men to fourth straight win

ATLANTA (AP) - Terquavion Smith scored 25 points, Jarkel Joiner added 19 and North Carolina State beat Georgia Tech 78-66 for its fourth straight win.

Georgia Tech trailed 59-47 but cut the deficit to 63-57 with 6:16 to play. N.C. State answered with a 12-2 run for a 75-59 lead with 2:42 remaining.

Smith hit a pair of 3-pointers and Joiner made four free throws during the stretch. Casey Morsell added 12 points and D.J. Burns Jr. had 10 for N.C. State (15-4, 5-3 ACC).

Jalon Moore had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Georgia Tech (8-10, 1-7).

