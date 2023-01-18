North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announces run for governor
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s attorney general is running for governor in 2024.
Josh Stein, a Democrat, made the announcement this morning on Twitter alongside a video that focuses on criticizing controversial Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican.
Robinson has not announced a run for governor.
Stein was elected attorney general in 2016.
Governor Roy Cooper cannot run again due to term limits in North Carolina.
