North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announces run for governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s attorney general is running for governor in 2024.

Josh Stein, a Democrat, made the announcement this morning on Twitter alongside a video that focuses on criticizing controversial Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Republican.

Robinson has not announced a run for governor.

Stein was elected attorney general in 2016.

Governor Roy Cooper cannot run again due to term limits in North Carolina.

