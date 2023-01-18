NCWU president installed for additional five years

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The head of an Eastern Carolina university gets another five years as president.

North Carolina Wesleyan University’s board has extended Dr. Evan Duff’s tenure as president into 2028.

Duff had been appointed acting president by the Board of Trustees in June 2019, then became interim president for two years. He became full-time president in May 2020 for two years and now the university extended his tenure until 2028.

Wesleyan says Duff had been essential in reopening the campus during the height of COVID-19 in 2020. They said his leadership led them out of a $2 million deficit into a net positive gain and reinstated NCWU’s accreditation through 2030.

“I am enthusiastic and appreciative for the opportunity to continue to serve this great institution for an additional five years. Working with our faculty, staff, Board of Trustees, alumni and community to enrich the lives of the students we serve is extremely rewarding,” said Duff. “I look forward to our continued growth in graduate programming, while strengthening our undergraduate programs to reinforce theoretical and practical knowledge. Our collective vision is to become a regional university of excellence that equips traditional and adult learners with skills that prepare them for any career or life challenge.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.