NC by Train breaks annual ridership record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina’s intercity rail service, NC by Train, had the busiest year yet in 2022.

The Department of Transportation tells WITN that more than 522,000 people rode NC by Train which is the highest number over its 32-year history.

The DOT says that October saw the highest number of riders, 55,493, and December had the third highest, 48,600.

“North Carolina’s passenger rail is critical to connecting our communities, and it’s great to see a record number of people taking advantage of it,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We’re going to continue to invest in public transportation across our state.”

The NC by Train rail system has been operational since 1990 and travels between Raleigh and Charlotte. The train stops in Cary, Durham, Burlington, Greensboro, High Point, Salisbury, and Kannapolis.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.