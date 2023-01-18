Massive Lenoir County house fire ruled accidental

Two injured in early morning Lenoir County house fire
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says a massive house fire last month in Lenoir County that injured two people was an accident.

The fire on the day after New Year’s destroyed the 3,000-square-foot home on Hillcrest Road, just outside the Kinston city limits.

An SBI spokeswoman said today that their investigation found nothing criminal in nature from the fire and that the cause has been ruled accidental.

Neighbors told investigators they heard an explosion, but nothing has been released about what may have exploded.

Officials also have not provided any update on the two people hurt in the fire, one who was sent to the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

3703 Hillcrest Rd.
3703 Hillcrest Rd.(Lenoir County Emergency Services)

Previous update:

Two people were injured in a morning house fire in one Eastern Carolina county.

Multiple fire departments were called to a home at 3703 Hillcrest Rd. in Lenoir County.

Officials say two people inside the home sustained injuries from the fire but were able to escape before the fire department’s arrival.

One patient has been transported to ECU Health Medical Center with serious injuries. The other patient was transported to UNC Lenoir Hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters are still working to contain the blaze and investigators from Lenoir County Emergency Services are working to determine the cause of the fire.

