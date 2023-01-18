Man gets prison time after shooting near federal courthouse

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A shooting near the U.S. Courthouse in Elizabeth City has landed a man in federal prison for more than eight years.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Amos Parker, also known as “Bay Bay”, was sentenced today in Raleigh.

The feds say Parker, and Tavori Lindsey were involved in an early morning shooting on September 5, 2021, about a block from the federal courthouse.

They say street cameras captured the shooting, showing the two men in a verbal fight with a man outside the Cue, a business on Colonial Avenue. The video showed the 36-year-old Parker firing a handgun at another man, according to a news release.

Prosecutors say Parker had previously pled guilty to felon in possession of ammunition.

Lindsey has also pled guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.