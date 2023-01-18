Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games postponed following altercation

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Tuesday night basketball games between Kinston and North Lenoir at Kinston High School had to be postponed following an altercation involving fans.

The girls’ game was postponed in the third quarter and the boys’ game never got started.

Kinston Police tell WITN there was an altercation between a couple of juvenile girls in the lobby, and because of the larges crowd involving rival schools, police and school officials decided to postpone the games.

Police say no weapons were involved.

Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette says the girls were taken into custody but eventually released to their guardians and that police will seek juvenile petitions.

According to Tweets from Bryan Hanks, the PA announcer for the games, fans were fighting on the court, in the lobby and in the stands. He Tweeted, “And another fight has broken out across from the scorer’s table. This is...not a good situation.”

We have reached out to the school district for further information on what happened and will update the story as we learn more.

