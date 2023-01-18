Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County dedicates 82nd home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County, along with several community leaders, are dedicating a home at 601 Vanderbilt Lane on Wednesday.

Remarks and words of encouragement will be provided by Habitat for Humanity leadership, Mary Perkins-Williams, Chairwoman of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, and Monica Daniels, Greenville City Council Member (District 1). There will be a brief tour of the new home after the ceremony.

A family of four will call the four-bedroom house a home. Habitat for Humanity says they have spent numerous hours in financial workshops as well as performing several hundred hours of “sweat-equity” in preparation for their move-in date.

The dedication ceremony will be at 5:00 p.m.

Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County was founded in 1991 and since that time has dedicated 82 homes in Pitt County. Habitat seeks to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. Find out more information at www.habitatpittco.org or call (252) 329-8364.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.