Greenville United joining National Premier Soccer League with hopes of moving up the ranks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In September we told you about Greenville United semi-pro soccer organization. They hoped to become a professional soccer team.

They signed to join a new league Tuesday night, the National Premier Soccer League. It’s a three-year deal.

“There’s one team in North Carolina (Boone), but there are 88 teams in all the other states around the country. We are going to be competing at a very high level and Greenville is on the map,” says Greenville United President Michael McCarren, “The sky is the limit really for what we can do with soccer in Greenville. It’s not only about coming to the games and playing soccer. But it is also giving back to the community.”

The NPSL is a 90-team league that is nationwide. The players are excited to take their play against any takers.

“I was absolutely gassed when I saw on our social media platform announcement that we were going to compete nationwide,” says Greenville United player Muhamed Fofana, “It’s a dream come true for me and particularly the players as well.”

“Successful step along the journey,” says Greenville United player Jacob Vaught, “We have been dreaming of for two years now. We are all incredibly excited.”

Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly and others were on hand at the announcement. It means at least seven home matches with games being played at John Paul the Second Catholic high school.

“The plan is to have a lot of local talent,” says Greenville United Director of Football Aaron Okwei, “After that get players from colleges. Have tryouts with those guys. Then guys out of state, through recommendations, we can place out of state.”

The League is a summer league. Greenville will start play this summer.

“The business model is all around a family-friendly event. We want to have jumping pits for the kids, food vendors. We want to have activities before the game and during the game,” says McCarren, “We want to attract even if you are not a soccer fan, another thing to do in Greenville.”

