Former N.C. Maritime Museum employee sentenced after child porn found on state laptop

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A former employee of the North Carolina Maritime Museum is sentenced to prison for possession of child sex abuse material.

District Attorney Scott Thomas announced that 67-year-old David Moore of Marshallberg, NC was sentenced to a minimum of five to seven years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision.

Moore pleaded guilty as charged in Carteret County Superior Court last week to sixteen counts of Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor for possessing child sex abuse material.

Moore will also be required to register with the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry for 30 years.

The State of North Carolina General Court of Justice says in the course of preparing for litigation related to the discovery of the shipwreck of Blackbeard’s flagship Queen Anne’s Revenge off the coast of Beaufort, a representative who was assisting the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, the state agency that oversees the North Carolina Maritime Museum, discovered an image of suspected child sex abuse material on a laptop that had been issued to Moore in the course of his employment at the North Carolina Maritime Museum.

NC DNCR contacted the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, which began an investigation resulting in the discovery that Moore conducted numerous searches for child pornography and possessed 29 images of child sex abuse material on his state-issued laptop and another 284 images on his personal devices.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.