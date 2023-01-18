ENC seniors say increase inSocial Security checks much needed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the new Social Security checks for 2023 begin to roll out this month, some have already received them, but many are still waiting.

As inflation continues to have an impact on the cost of living here in the United States changes are coming to Social security checks.

Only a third of people that qualify for Social Security checks have received theirs so far this month, but how they’ll differ from last year’s checks, can prove to be very beneficial for U.S. residents.

The second round of Social Security retirement payments for this month could very well reach $4,194 for some with a minimum of $2,364 for others.

Adjustments are being made to the amount that recipients will see as the cost-of-living increases in the United States.

“The purpose of this increase is to allow senior citizens to continue with the same purchasing power that they had when they retired. So due to rising prices, this allows them to have the same purchasing power so they can purchase the same amount of goods and services, medicines, and food as when they initially retired,” ECU Professor of Economics Nicholas Rupp said.

The 8.7 percent cost of living increase is the largest increase in the last four decades and the last time seniors got an economic boost this high, an adjustment of 11.2% was seen to combat high inflation.

Social Security payments are divided between three Wednesdays each month. For birth dates that fall on the 1st through the 10th, recipients are paid on the second Wednesday of each month. For birth dates that fall on the 11th through the 20th, recipients are paid on the third Wednesday of each month. For birth dates that fall on the 21st through the 31st, recipients are paid on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

With Medicare premiums going down and Social Security benefits going up, seniors are going to have a little more wiggle room with their finances.

“The first thing I am going to do when I get the money is to pay my overdraft at the bank. “I am going to feel really good; it’s going to be a big thing off of my mind,” Margaret Rose, a Pitt County resident said.

Since 1975, the United States Social Security general benefit increases have been based on a spike in the cost of living which is measured by the Consumer Price Index, and this year’s adjustment is the largest seen since 1981.

