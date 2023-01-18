Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County

chase generic
chase generic(WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers.

Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

But they said the 40-year-old Wilson man took off as the trooper approached his vehicle. The man sped for a short distance until he lost control and his vehicle struck a tree.

Inside the man’s vehicle, troopers said they found 14 ounces of marijuana and a Glock 27 handgun.

Everson has been charged with speeding 85 mph in a 70 mph zone, careless and reckless driving, failing to heed blue lights and sired, DWI, felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, and a seatbelt violation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Stop leads to felony drug arrest
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, $1.5M bond
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Halifax Co. man wins $1M scratch-of prize
Halifax Co. man wins $1M scratch-off prize
High school basketball
Kinston-North Lenoir basketball games moved to tonight after fight
Caleb White tells WITN he was in his living room making music when he first heard multiple...
Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident

Latest News

The break-in happened early Tuesday morning.
WHO AM I? Police looking for Chocowinity burglar
Former N.C. Maritime Museum archaeologist sentenced after child porn found on state laptop
Former N.C. Maritime Museum archaeologist sentenced after child porn found on state laptop
Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services found a mother and her ten newborn...
Mom & 10 newborn puppies found in abandoned Craven County home
David Duane charged with child sex crimes
Former N.C. Maritime Museum archaeologist sentenced after child porn found on state laptop