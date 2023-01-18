Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers.

Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

But they said the 40-year-old Wilson man took off as the trooper approached his vehicle. The man sped for a short distance until he lost control and his vehicle struck a tree.

Inside the man’s vehicle, troopers said they found 14 ounces of marijuana and a Glock 27 handgun.

Everson has been charged with speeding 85 mph in a 70 mph zone, careless and reckless driving, failing to heed blue lights and sired, DWI, felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, and a seatbelt violation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.