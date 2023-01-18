Craven County Veteran encourages Veterans struggling with suicidal thoughts to seek free treatment

Veterans can receive free emergency suicide at no cost
By Deric Rush
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Beginning Tuesday, registered or unregistered Veterans will be eligible for free emergency medical care at any VA or private facility.

The updated care policy includes paying for Veterans’ emergency suicide care treatment and reimbursement for prior payment.

It also covers transportation costs and follow-up care at a VA, or non-VA facility for up to 30 days of inpatient care and 90 days of outpatient care.

The VA already provides emergency suicide care, but with the new benefit, Veterans will not have to pay any copays or fees for their care.

If Veterans receive care at a private facility rather than at a VA facility, the federal government will cover the costs.

Veterans in Craven County who had their own bouts with PTSD and suicidal thoughts are reacting to the news.

Marine tanker Veteran Bruce Van Apledoorn says, “When you have suicidal thoughts much like panic attacks they just they just happen, OK? There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason. A Veteran knowing that they can get help there’s no thought about cost but unfortunately, there are a lot of my friends that financially they’re just not very well off so I know every dollar counts.”

The VA says 11 to 20% of veterans suffer from PTSD.

It says on average 16.8 veterans commit suicide every day.

The VA will determine eligibility for other VA services and benefits and make referrals for individuals to other programs following the period of emergency suicide care.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb White tells WITN he was in his living room making music when he first heard multiple...
Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident
Splashing water
Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home
Chief Magistrate Clint Smith, passed away after fighting a short illness.
Lenoir County chief magistrate, son of former sheriff dies after short illness
Traffic Stop leads to felony drug arrest
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, $1.5M bond
Egg prices have increased due to the bird flu.
Rising eggs costs are breaking records set decades ago

Latest News

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Experts in the East respond to study that suggests freshwater fish are highly contaminated with PFAS
2023 Social Security checks to be 8.7% higher
2023 Social Security checks to be 8.7% higher
One study suggests freshwater fish are highly contaminated with PFAS and experts in the East are responding
Jones County man mourns loss of 17 pets in devastating house fire
Jones County man mourns loss of 17 pets in devastating house fire