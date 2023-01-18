Congressman Don Davis focuses on future plans following ceremonial swearing-in

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Local and state elected officials along with several supporters, filled the Pitt County Courthouse on Tuesday night for the ceremonial swearing-in of Congressman Don Davis.

During the ceremony, Davis spoke about a number of topics that concern him, including the lack of mental health resources for Veterans.

“Why would we allow someone to go overseas, fight for our country, and live in a tent city,” Davis said. “Then come back here to live under a bridge and deal with so many mental health challenges. We have to continue to work on lowering our number of suicides in particular.”

Hannah Spengler is Davis’ Chief of Staff, and she says Eastern Carolina is getting a leader who cares.

“You can expect to have a Congressman who does nothing without his constituents at the top of his mind,” Spengler said.

A major topic in the U.S. right now is the debt ceiling, which is projected to cap on Thursday according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Davis says he understands it could have major implications.

“I’m willing to do whatever we need,” Davis said. “All the work to make sure we get to a point that we can keep government working and pay our services.”

Davis’ ceremonial swearing-in was supposed to be on January 5th, however, it was postponed due to the 15 ballot elections for Speaker of the House. Davis feels that it took so long because people let politics overpower everything.

“They want us to put the politics aside,” Davis said. “We’re seeing that on both sides, enough is enough on this. It’s time for us to get to work for the American people.”

Davis says he’s already hit the ground running on issues like military mistreatment and creating more jobs for citizens, but wants people to know he’s going to push for change in every aspect.

