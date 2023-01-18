Zach’s First Alert Forecast: 70s on Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today turned out pretty nice! The sun broke through the clouds and fog and temperatures rose to near 70. We’ll definitely hit the 70s on Thursday as breezy southerly winds start warming us up early. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible. Patchy fog won’t last as long if it develops overnight.

Don’t be surprised if you feel a few raindrops on Thursday. A few showers are possible throughout the day, but we’re not expecting things to be as wet as Tuesday. Winds switch directions Thursday night into Friday. Windy north winds bring in cooler air that will knock us down to average temperatures for the weekend. It won’t be as cold as last weekend.

Sunshine returns for Friday and Saturday before a much better chance for rain arrives on Sunday. This could start off an active pattern where 2-3 storm systems move through next week. The first system arrives Sunday and it’s going to be a wet one. Rain arrives near or before sunrise and doesn’t leave until later that night. 0.5-1″ of rain is possible with some data still suggesting more. After a break on Monday, another system could bring similar rainfall amounts really helping improve drought conditions.

Wednesday Night

Cloudy. Patchy coastal fog. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.

Thursday

Mix of sun and clouds. Can’t rule out a shower or two. High 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Rain chance: 20%

Friday

Sunny. High around 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.