Ballet takes ENC audiences down a ‘rabbit hole’ this weekend
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Twirlers from The Dance Collective and the Greenville Civic Ballet are lacing their pointe shoes for their production of Alice in Wonderland this weekend.

The curtain rises for the dancers at ECU’s Wright Auditorium.

Cherita Lytle is the associate artistic director for The Dance Collective. She has been hatching the idea for this performance since June 2022. She says it has something in it for the whole family.

One company dancer says her role gives her a chance to tap into facets of her personality that she doesn’t typically share.

“Even though I’m not very late all the time, I feel like I’m late, so it’s easy for me to play the role,” said Allison LaFevers, who will play the White Rabbit.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit breast cancer awareness and screening across the East.

Buy tickets at www.ticket.ecu.edu for both performances, Saturday night at 6 p.m. and Sunday evening at 3 p.m.

