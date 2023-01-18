Bacot ties program record for double-doubles as Heels beat Eagles

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Armando Bacot scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, R.J. Davis added 18 points and North Carolina beat Boston College 72-64.

Davis’ 3-pointer with 12:39 left put North Carolina ahead 52-41. The Eagles challenged with a 14-3 outburst over the next six minutes and reduced their deficit to 56-55 on Jaeden Zackery’s layup with 6:07 to go.

But Caleb Love countered with a 3-pointer and a layup less than 60 seconds following a BC miss, and Davis sank a pair of foul shots to blunt an upset bid. Quinten Post scored 17 points for Boston College.

From UNC:”Bacot tied the all-time UNC record for double-doubles with 60. He tied Billy Cunningham, who had 60 from 1962-65.

Bacot has 1,203 career rebounds, becoming the second Tar Heel with 1,200 (Tyler Hansbrough holds the record with 1,219).”

