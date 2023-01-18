Bacot ties program record for double-doubles as Heels beat Eagles

He tied Billy Cunningham, who had 60 from 1962-65.
Published: Jan. 17, 2023
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Armando Bacot scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, R.J. Davis added 18 points and North Carolina beat Boston College 72-64.

Davis’ 3-pointer with 12:39 left put North Carolina ahead 52-41. The Eagles challenged with a 14-3 outburst over the next six minutes and reduced their deficit to 56-55 on Jaeden Zackery’s layup with 6:07 to go.

But Caleb Love countered with a 3-pointer and a layup less than 60 seconds following a BC miss, and Davis sank a pair of foul shots to blunt an upset bid. Quinten Post scored 17 points for Boston College.

Bacot has 1,203 career rebounds, becoming the second Tar Heel with 1,200 (Tyler Hansbrough holds the record with 1,219).”

