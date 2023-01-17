Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, $1.5M bond

Traffic Stop leads to felony drug arrest
Traffic Stop leads to felony drug arrest(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - On Friday, Craven County Deputies searched a car during a traffic stop on N.C. 118 Highway & Ange Road in Vanceboro, N.C.

They found large amounts of heroin, crack cocaine, and items consistent with sell and distribution of illegal drugs.

The driver, Robert Durocher Jr. was charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, and felony maintaining a vehicle for the sell of narcotics.

Durocher is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under $1.5 million dollar secured bond.

The New Bern Police Department assisted with this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb White tells WITN he was in his living room making music when he first heard multiple...
Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident
Splashing water
Untreated wastewater leaking behind Eastern Carolina home
Chief Magistrate Clint Smith, passed away after fighting a short illness.
Lenoir County chief magistrate, son of former sheriff dies after short illness
Egg prices have increased due to the bird flu.
Rising eggs costs are breaking records set decades ago
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
POLICE: Child accidentally shoots another child

Latest News

Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital
Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital
Don Davis to be sworn in
Congressman Don Davis to be sworn in Tuesday
Police lights
Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital
Peace and Unity march held in Jacksonville
Peace and Unity march held in Jacksonville