Traffic stop leads to drug arrest, $1.5M bond

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - On Friday, Craven County Deputies searched a car during a traffic stop on N.C. 118 Highway & Ange Road in Vanceboro, N.C.

They found large amounts of heroin, crack cocaine, and items consistent with sell and distribution of illegal drugs.

The driver, Robert Durocher Jr. was charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine, and felony maintaining a vehicle for the sell of narcotics.

Durocher is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under $1.5 million dollar secured bond.

The New Bern Police Department assisted with this investigation.

