Sports Spotlight: Bear Grass Charter’s Chandler has grown into one of her school’s strongest student-athletes

BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - Bear Grass Charter’s Madeline Chandler is one of the top students in her school, on one of the top cheer teams in the state in their division.

“I tried out in 7th grade and I didn’t make the team,” says Bear Grass Charter senior cheerleader Madeline Chandler, “I came back again in 8th grade, I didn’t let that setback get me down. I made the team as an 8th grader.”

Bear Grass Charter cheerleader Madeline Chandler’s persistence paid off. The senior has been on the team since, and is one of the main bases.

“You’re either throwing something or catching something,” says Chandler.

“Definitely strength and endurance,” says Bear Grass Charter head coach Madeline Wynn.

Strength Madeline learned by not giving up.

“I have always been a little bit of an introverted person. When you are cheering the whole goal is to be loud and make people look at you,” Madeline says, “It kind of really forced me to get more comfortable with myself in front of a crowd.”

Over the past few seasons, Chandler has grown into the team co-MVP and was even voted most spirited by her teammates.

“Being happy for the team, smiling of course,” says Chandler, “Trying to interact with the crowd.”

Chandler has helped Bear Grass win the state title in their division last year and finish state runner-up this season.

“When you come from little old Martin County, and you go to Raleigh, and you are on the big stage in front of everybody in the state,” says Wynn, “It’s just truly an awesome experience.”

“I love competition cheer. It is my favorite part of the cheerleading season,” says Chandler, “I don’t see anything when I am on the mat. I focus on facials of course, smiling. Making sure the judges know we are happy to be there. Other than that it is just muscle memory.”

Success is only matched by her work in the classroom. Madeline currently has the 2nd ranked GPA in her class.

“She is a very intelligent girl,” says Wynn, “She not only shines as an athlete, but shines in the classroom, and in her community as well.”

Chandler was selected as one of the four NCHSAA cheerleading scholarship awards winners.

“They all jumped up in excitement,” says Chandler, “It as so exciting to see the support from my teammates like that.”

Madeline hopes to bring her studies and spirit to her favorite school next year.

“I am a big Pack fan,” says Chandler.

