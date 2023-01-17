SouthWest Edgecombe coach Langley becomes NCHSAA winningest basketball coach

“Harvey Reid was a mentor to me when I first started coaching”
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - On Saturday night, SouthWest Edgecombe girls basketball coach Sandra Langley became the winningest coach in North Carolina High School Athletic Association history. The Cougars earning her 819th career win. They celebrated her Friday and Saturday night as she tied and then broke the record of Wilson Fike and Elm City head coach Harvey Reid. I spoke to Coach after tying the record about why it means to her to have the most wins.

“Harvey Reid was a mentor to me when I first started coaching. I really looked up to him,” says SouthWest Edgecombe coach Sandra Langley, “He did a lot of clinics and things to help young coaches. To be in there with him, I am very humbled.”

