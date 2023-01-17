Schwartz says on radio show Small out for “Forseeable Future”

Pirates have lost last four conference games
ECU men's baskeball
ECU men's baskeball(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU head men’s basketball coach mike schwartz told 94.3 radio on his coach’s show Monday night Javon Small will be out for the foreseeable future. The Pirates leading scorer is averaging about 16 points per game. ECU lost to South Florida without him Sunday. Their 4th straight conference loss.

